Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2022: FICO,JXN,PAYO

Financial stocks were surging in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.7% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 4.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 9.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 6.7%.

Bitcoin was advancing 1.7% to $17,284, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was shedding 28.2 basis points to 3.869% after data Thursday showed the year-over-year rise in consumer prices slowed to a 7.7% in October, below market forecasts for an 8.0% annual pace and fueling investor expectations the Federal Reserve could soon slow its interest-rate increases to contain inflation.

In company news, Fair Isaac (FICO) added almost 27% on Thursday after the financial analytics company topped Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 results and also projected FY23 earnings and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company sees around net income of around $19.42 per share on $1.48 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for an $18.40 per share adjusted profit on $1.44 billion in revenue.

Jackson Financial (JXN) gained nearly 15% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $4.24 per share, down from non-GAAP earnings of $5.16 per share during the year-ago period but still blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting the annuities company to earn $2.90 per share, excluding one-time items. Total revenue also grew to $4.02 billion from $1.58 billion last year and also crushing the $1.43 billion analyst mean.

Payoneer Global (PAYO) tumbled more than 12% after the payments processor swung to an $0.08 per share net loss for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from $0.00 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.02 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.