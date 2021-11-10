Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2021: UPST, IVZ, AB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) flat. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.17% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.22% higher.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was shedding over 25% in value even after posting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $0.16 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

Invesco (IVZ) reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.593 trillion in October, up 4.3% from $1.529 trillion in September. Invesco was slightly lower recently.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) said its preliminary assets under management increased to $765 billion in October from $742 billion in September. AllianceBernstein Holding was marginally declining in recent trading.

