Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2021: FOUR,DXF,LPRO

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sliding 1.2%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 2% higher at $68,462. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose more than 11 basis points to 1.544% after new data Wednesday showed a 0.9% increase in consumer prices in October, topping forecasts for a 0.6% rise last month.

In company news, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) climbed almost 17% after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.26 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share, while revenue for the payments processing company grew 75.8% over year-ago levels to $377.8 million.

Dunxin Financial (DXF) rose 4.5% after the micro-lender unveiled plans to shift its business to the metaverse and said it was evaluating multiple projects using various blockchain, non-fungible token digitalization, artificial intelligence, and virtual-reality technologies.

Open Lending (LPRO) fell over 17% after the risk analytics company narrowed its FY21 revenue forecast to a new range of $200 million to $212 million compared with its prior guidance expecting between $184 million to $234 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for the company to generate around $210.3 million in revenue this year.

