Financial Sector Update for 11/10/2021: COIN,FOUR,DXF,LPRO

Financial stocks were hanging on a slim advance, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday rising 0.1% late in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was climbing less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin was little changed at $66,961. The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising almost 13 basis points to 1.560% after new data Wednesday showed a 0.9% increase in consumer prices in October, topping forecasts for a 0.6% rise last month.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) declined 7.9% after reporting a 17.1% year-over-year drop in total revenue for its Q3 ended Sept. 30 to $1.31 billion, trailing the analyst consensus expecting the cryptocurrency trading company to generate $1.58 billion in Q3 revenue.

Open Lending (LPRO) fell nearly 19% after the risk analytics company narrowed its FY21 revenue forecast to a new range of $200 million to $212 million compared with its prior guidance expecting between $184 million to $234 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for the company to generate around $210.3 million in revenue this year.

To the upside, Dunxin Financial (DXF) rose 8% after the micro-lender unveiled plans to shift its business to the metaverse and said it was evaluating multiple projects using various blockchain, non-fungible token digitalization, artificial intelligence, and virtual-reality technologies.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) climbed almost 16% after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.26 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share, while revenue for the payments processing company grew 75.8% over year-ago levels to $377.8 million.

