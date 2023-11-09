News & Insights

Banking
MARA

Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2023: MARA, JXN, PSEC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 09, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.5% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.2%.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was climbing past 10% after it posted Q3 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

Jackson Financial (JXN) reported Q3 adjusted operating earnings of $3.80 a share, down from $4.28 a year earlier but ahead of the $3.53 analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ. Jackson Financial was gaining over 9% in value pre-bell.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) was up more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q1 net income of $0.23 per share, compared with a loss of $0.27 per share a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $0.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
JXN
PSEC
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.