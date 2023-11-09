Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2023: MARA, JXN, PSEC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.5% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.2%.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was climbing past 10% after it posted Q3 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

Jackson Financial (JXN) reported Q3 adjusted operating earnings of $3.80 a share, down from $4.28 a year earlier but ahead of the $3.53 analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ. Jackson Financial was gaining over 9% in value pre-bell.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) was up more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q1 net income of $0.23 per share, compared with a loss of $0.27 per share a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $0.22.

