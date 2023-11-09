News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2023: EXPI, AFRM, MARA, MS

November 09, 2023 — 03:33 pm EST

Financial stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 1.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 1.8% to $36,286, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 11 basis points to 4.63%.

In economic news, initial jobless claims in the week ended Nov. 4 declined sequentially to 217,000 from an upwardly revised 220,000, compared with 218,000 claims expected in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, EXp World (EXPI) said Thursday that Jeff Whiteside is stepping down as chief financial officer. Its shares fell 11%.

Affirm (AFRM) shares jumped 13% after price-target increases from several investment analysts as the company Wednesday reported its fiscal Q1 loss narrowed.

Marathon Digital (MARA) shares gained past 8% after the company reported late Wednesday Q3 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share in the previous day, swinging from a loss of $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

Morgan Stanley's (MS) anti-money laundering practices are being evaluated by the US Federal Reserve, The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday. Morgan Stanley was down 2.5%.

