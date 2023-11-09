Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2023: AFRM, MARA, MS

Financial stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon with both the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) little changed, erasing earlier gains.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.3% to $36,471, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 12 basis points to 4.64%.

In economic news, initial jobless claims in the week ended Nov. 4 declined sequentially to 217,000 from an upwardly revised 220,000, compared with 218,000 claims expected in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Affirm (AFRM) shares jumped 19% after price-target increases from several investment analysts as the company Wednesday reported its fiscal Q1 loss narrowed.

Marathon Digital (MARA) shares soared past 12% after the company reported late Wednesday Q3 earnings of $0.35 per diluted share in the previous day, swinging from a loss of $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

Morgan Stanley's (MS) anti-money laundering practices are being evaluated by the US Federal Reserve, The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday. Morgan Stanley was down 1.8%.

