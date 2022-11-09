Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2022: WD,HRTG,AMRK

Financial stocks were trending lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both falling 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was gaining 0.2%.

Bitcoin was plunging over 11% to $16,908, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.4 basis points to 4.272%.

In company news, Walker & Dunlop (WD) declined past 7% after reporting Q3 net income of $1.40 per share, down from a $2.21 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the four-analyst mean expecting the commercial mortgage origination and serving company earning $1.99 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue also to $315.6 million from $346.3 million, also lagging the $350.6 million consensus view.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) fell nearly 13% after the property and casualty insurance company saw its Q3 net loss to $1.83 per share widen compared with its $0.59 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.02 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) rose nearly 16% after the precious metals trading company reported a $1.83 per share profit for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, improving on net income of $1.08 per share for the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.53 per share.

