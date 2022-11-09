Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2022: AFRM,WD,HRTG,AMRK

Banking
Financial stocks were trending lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each falling 1.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.9%, reversing their midday gains.

Bitcoin was plunging more than 7.8% to $16,736, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.5 basis points to 4.151%.

In company news, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) retreated Wednesday, at one point sinking nearly 24% to a record low of $11.94 a share, after reporting a wider net loss for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30 than analysts were expecting and the payments processor also cutting its guidance for FY22 revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) declined 9.1% after reporting Q3 net income of $1.40 per share, down from a $2.21 during the prior-year period and trailing Street's view for $1.99 during the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue fell to $315.6 million from $346.3 million, also lagging the $350.6 million consensus view.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) fell nearly 15% after the property and casualty insurance company saw its Q3 net loss widen to $1.83 per share widen from $0.59 last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.02 per-share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Among gainers, A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) rose more than 13% after the precious metals trading company reported EPS of $1.83 for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, improving on $1.08 last year and beating the Street IQ consensus of $1.30.

