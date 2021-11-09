Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2021: VINO,PYPL,HOOD,MILE,LMND

Financial stocks pared a portion of their Tuesday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) both down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbed 1.8% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 1.5% higher at $67,043. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell 6.5 basis points to 1.432% to a seven-week low after new data showed producer prices rose 0.6% during October following a 0.5% increase the prior month.

In company news, Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) dropped over 21% after the Argentina-based luxury real estate developer disclosed a Nov. 3 private placement of nearly $6.5 million of its 7% senior secured notes maturing next November and carrying an initial conversion price of $3.50 a share, or 22.6% under Monday's closing price.

PayPal (PYPL) shares dropped more than 11% after the payments processor cut its Q4 revenue forecast to a range of $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion, lagging analyst estimates of $7.24 billion in a Capital IQ poll. PayPal projected Q4 adjusted earnings of about $1.12 per share, trailing the $1.27 per share Street view.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) fell 3.5% after disclosing a Nov. 3 data breach exposing millions of customer names and email addresses, along with more extensive details for a subset of the accounts.

Among gainers, Metromile (MILE) climbed 3% after the automobile insurance data provider accepted an all-time stock buyout offer from Lemonade (LMND) valued at slightly more than $200 million net of about $300 million in Metromile's cash. Lemonade, which will swap 19 of its shares for each Metromile share, was more than 11% lower Tuesday afternoon.

