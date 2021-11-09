Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2021: PYPL,HOOD,MILE,LMND

Banking
Financial stocks were retreating Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) both down 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbed 1.4% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 1.3% higher at $66,850. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 1.42%.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) shares dropped more than 11% after the payments processor cut its Q4 revenue forecast to a range of $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion, lagging analyst estimates of $7.24 billion in a Capital IQ poll. PayPal projected Q4 adjusted earnings of about $1.12 per share, trailing the $1.27 per share Street view.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) fell 2.7% after disclosing a Nov. 3 data breach exposing millions of customer names and email addresses, along with more extensive details for a subset of the accounts.

Metromile (MILE) climbed 2.7% after the automobile insurance data provider accepted an all-time stock buyout offer from Lemonade (LMND) valued at slightly more than $200 million net of about $300 million in Metromile's cash. Lemonade, which will swap 19 of its shares for each Metromile share, was 12% lower Tuesday afternoon.

