Financial Sector Update for 11/09/2021: PYPL, MILE, LMND, FSK

Financial stocks were slipping in the lead up to Tuesday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) was down 0.7% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) fell 1.5%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) rose 1.9%.

PayPal (PYPL) shares fell more than 6% after it lowered its full-year sales target, prompting various investment advisory services to lower price targets on the payment technology company.

In other company news, Metromile (MILE) jumped 5% after Lemonade (LMND) agreed to acquire the automotive insurance company in an all-stock deal. Lemonade shares dropped almost 9%.

FS KKR Capital (FSK) shares were up almost 2% as the business lender reported higher revenue for its most recent quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.