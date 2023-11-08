News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2023: UPST, AGO, BXSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 08, 2023

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing by about 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.5% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.7%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.05 per diluted share, narrower than the $0.24 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.02 loss per share. Upstart Holdings was retreating by 26% in premarket activity.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) was over 1% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted operating income of $3.42 per diluted share, up from $2.11 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.09.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) was advancing 0.8% after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.01 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.97.

