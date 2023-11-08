Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2023: FG, HOOD, BRP, GS

Financial stocks were mixed in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.9% to $35,745, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5 basis points to 4.52%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories rose 0.2% in September, revised up from a flat reading in the advance estimate and following a 0.1% decrease in August. In a survey compiled by Bloomberg, analysts expected September inventories to be unrevised from the advance estimate.

In corporate news, F&G Annuities & Life (FG) shares jumped 12% after it swung to a profit in Q3 adjusted EPS as sales grew from a year ago.

Robinhood (HOOD) shares dropped 14% after the company's Q3 revenue fell short of market expectations. Net revenue was $467 million and analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $478.2 million.

BRP Group (BRP) shares sank 13% after the company's Q3 revenue slightly missed expectations by analysts.

Goldman Sachs (GS) said it will soon end its co-branded credit cards with General Motors (GM), The Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday. Goldman shares were steady.

