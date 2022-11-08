Banking
GOOD

Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2022: GOOD,GBLI,CLDT,BHF

November 08, 2022 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks eased during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index hanging on for a 0.6% advance and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) rising 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.4%.

Bitcoin was sinking 13% to $18.163, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.5 basis points to 4.258%.

In company news, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) added 2% on Tuesday after the real estate investment trust reported core Q3 funds from operations of $0.44 per share, up from $0.39 per share a year ago and topping the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.04 per share. Total operating revenue rose to $39.8 million from $34.3 million last year and also exceeding the $36.9 million analyst mean.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) rose 3.8% after the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q3 funds from operations of $0.50 per share, more than doubling its adjusted FFO of $0.21 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting $0.37 per share. Revenue also rose to $87.9 million from $64.3 million last year and also exceeded the $84.5 million two-analyst mean.

Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) gained 7.9% after the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance carrier reported Q3 net income of $1.60 per share, reversing a $0.54 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the single-analyst call expecting $1.45 per share.

To the downside, Brighthouse Financial (BHF) fell 7.5% after the annuities and life insurance company late Tuesday reported a drop in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $1.35 per share compared with its $5.41 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while revenue dropped to $1.48 billion from $2.51 billion last year and missed the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.89 billion in Q3 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOD
GBLI
CLDT
BHF

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter