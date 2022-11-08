Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2022: GBLI,CLDT,BHF

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.1%.

Bitcoin was dropping 9.5% to $18.752, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 8.8 basis points to 4.126%.

In company news, Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) gained 7.8% after the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance carrier reported Q3 net income of $1.60 per share, reversing a $0.54 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the single-analyst call expecting $1.45 per share.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) rose 3.9% after the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q3 funds from operations of $0.50 per share, more than doubling its adjusted FFO of $0.21 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting $0.37 per share. Revenue also rose to $87.9 million from $64.3 million last year and also exceeded the $84.5 million two-analyst mean.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) fell 8.6% after the annuities and life insurance company late Tuesday reported a drop in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $1.35 per share compared with its $5.41 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while revenue dropped to $1.48 billion from $2.51 billion last year and missed the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.89 billion in Q3 revenue.

