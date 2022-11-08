Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2022: ARCC, CG, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.26%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.93% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 1% lower.

Ares Capital (ARCC) was down more than 3% after it priced a public offering of 8 million common shares.

Carlyle Group (CG) reported Q3 distributable earnings of $1.42 per share, down from $1.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.07. Carlyle Group was recently down by 0.3%.

KKR (KKR) said it has signed definitive agreements to invest $400 million in Serentica Renewables from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure strategy. KKR was over 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.