Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2021: TOL,WFC,REAX,REAX.V,FA,CPLG

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.5%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin was 5.6% higher at $65,938, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was more than 4 basis points higher at 1.497%.

In company news, Toll Brothers (TOL) was near flat late in Monday trading after the homebuilder said it has formed a joint venture with real estate investors Sundance Bay to develop a new mixed-use apartment complex in Philadelphia. The partners have secured a $100.2 million construction loan from Wells Fargo (WFC) for the project, with the 344-unit Broad & Noble complex also including more than 10,000 square feet of street-level retail space, the companies said.

CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) dropped over 12% after the real estate investment trust agreed to a $1.5 billion buyout offer from affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, which will pay $15.65 in cash for each CorePoint share, or almost 12% under Friday's closing price.

On the upside, Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) climbed 0.6% after Truist Securities raised its price target for the asset manager by $17 to $82 a share and also maintained its buy rating for the company's stock.

The Real Brokerage (REAX) was 1% higher after the Toronto-based real estate brokerage company Monday named former First Advantage (FA) executive Katharine Mobley as its new chief marketing officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.