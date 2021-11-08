Banking
REAX

Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2021: REAX,REAX.V,FA,CPLG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.4%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 6.4% higher at $66,175, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was more than 3 basis points higher at 1.486%.

In company news, The Real Brokerage (REAX) was 5.4% higher after the Toronto-based real estate brokerage company Monday named former First Advantage (FA) executive Katharine Mobley as its new chief marketing officer.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) has turned 0.9% lower, giving back a nearly 1% gain earlier Monday that followed Truist Securities raising its price target for the asset manager by $17 to $82 a share and also maintaining its buy rating for the company's stock.

CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) dropped over 12% after the real estate investment trust agreed to a $1.5 billion buyout offer from affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, which will pay $15.65 in cash for each CorePoint share, or almost 12% under Friday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REAX FA CPLG

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular