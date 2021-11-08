Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2021: REAX,REAX.V,FA,CPLG

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.4%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 6.4% higher at $66,175, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was more than 3 basis points higher at 1.486%.

In company news, The Real Brokerage (REAX) was 5.4% higher after the Toronto-based real estate brokerage company Monday named former First Advantage (FA) executive Katharine Mobley as its new chief marketing officer.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) has turned 0.9% lower, giving back a nearly 1% gain earlier Monday that followed Truist Securities raising its price target for the asset manager by $17 to $82 a share and also maintaining its buy rating for the company's stock.

CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) dropped over 12% after the real estate investment trust agreed to a $1.5 billion buyout offer from affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, which will pay $15.65 in cash for each CorePoint share, or almost 12% under Friday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.