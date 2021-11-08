Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2021: INDB, EBSB, BRK.A, BRK.B, EFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) was recently gaining 0.46% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.87% lower.

Independent Bank (INDB) was climbing past 3% after the company and Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) said they expect to close their planned merger Nov. 12.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Q3 net earnings of $10.3 billion, or $6,882 per class A share and $4.59 per class B share, compared with last year's net earnings of $30.1 billion, or $18,994 per class A share and $12.66 per class B share, respectively. Berkshire Hathaway was marginally higher in recent trading.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was slightly advancing as it reported Q3 core earnings of $0.46 per share, up from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected core EPS of $0.48.

