Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2019: Z, ZG, CM, GDOT

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.06%

BAC -0.11%

WFC +0.19%

C +0.16%

USB -0.44%

Financial stocks were declining in Friday trade, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping nearly 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was maintaining a more than 0.2% advance this afternoon.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Zillow Group (Z,ZG) was climbing 13% this afternoon. The real estate website late Thursday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.12 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing an $0.18 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a normalized net loss of $0.21 per Class A share and an non-GAAP net loss of $0.30 per Class C share. Revenue more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising 117% to $745.2 million and also beating the $717.4 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(-) Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) was fractionally lower after Friday saying it will take a CAD135 million after-tax loss against its Q4 financial results after agreeing to sell a majority stake in its CIBC FirstCaribbean unit to a subsidiary of the privately held Gilinski Group for $797 million. Under terms of the proposed transaction, the GNB Financial Group will receive a 66.7% stake in FirstCaribbean while CIBC will retain 24.9% of the Latin American bank company.

(-) Green Dot (GDOT) slid more than 21% after the debit-card issuer said it was expecting FY19 operating revenue will be near the lower end of its $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion forecast range compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.08 billion in revenue by the company during the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.