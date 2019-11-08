Financial Sector Update for 11/08/2019: GDOT, ESNT, EQH, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.2%

BAC: -0.3%

WFC: -0.3%

C: -0.4%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mostly lower pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Green Dot (GDOT), which was down more than 19% after it booked a non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.20 per share, more than halving its $0.59 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting normalized net income of just $0.02 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) Essent Group (ESNT) was slightly higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.47 per share, up from $1.18 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.38 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) was declining by more than 1% after the company said Axa S.A. is selling 144 million shares of AXA Equitable's common stock.

