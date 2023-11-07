Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2023: UBS, CG, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was about 1% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.1%.

UBS (UBS) said its Q3 revenue was $11.70 billion, up from $8.24 billion a year earlier. UBS was climbing past 2% in premarket activity.

Carlyle Group (CG) was over 2% lower after it reported Q3 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.87 per share, down from $1.42 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $716.6 million, while analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $848.4 million.

KKR (KKR) reported Q3 adjusted after-tax distributable earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, compared with $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.83. KKR was advancing 0.4% pre-bell.

