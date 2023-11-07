News & Insights

Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2023: UBS, CG, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 07, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was about 1% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.1%.

UBS (UBS) said its Q3 revenue was $11.70 billion, up from $8.24 billion a year earlier. UBS was climbing past 2% in premarket activity.

Carlyle Group (CG) was over 2% lower after it reported Q3 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.87 per share, down from $1.42 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $716.6 million, while analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $848.4 million.

KKR (KKR) reported Q3 adjusted after-tax distributable earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, compared with $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.83. KKR was advancing 0.4% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBS
CG
KKR
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.