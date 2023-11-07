News & Insights

Banking
KKR

Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2023: KKR, CG

November 07, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1% to $35,370 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 9 basis points to 4.57%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit widened to $61.54 billion in September from $58.66 billion in August -- versus the $59.8 billion gap expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg -- as imports increased faster than exports.

In corporate news, KKR (KKR) shares gained 5.1% after the company reported Q3 adjusted after-tax distributable earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, compared with $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.83.

Carlyle Group (CG) shares shed 0.7% after the company reported Q3 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.87 per share, down from $1.42 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $716.6 million, while analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $848.4 million.

Patria Investments (PAX) rose 0.4% after the company reported Q3 distributable earnings of $0.23 per share, up from $0.20 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.