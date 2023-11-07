Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2023: KKR, CG

Financial stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1% to $35,370 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 9 basis points to 4.57%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit widened to $61.54 billion in September from $58.66 billion in August -- versus the $59.8 billion gap expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg -- as imports increased faster than exports.

In corporate news, KKR (KKR) shares gained 5.1% after the company reported Q3 adjusted after-tax distributable earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, compared with $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.83.

Carlyle Group (CG) shares shed 0.7% after the company reported Q3 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.87 per share, down from $1.42 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $716.6 million, while analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $848.4 million.

Patria Investments (PAX) rose 0.4% after the company reported Q3 distributable earnings of $0.23 per share, up from $0.20 a year earlier.

