Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2023: BCO, MARA, KKR, CG

Financial stocks fell in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1.1% to $35,438 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 9 basis points to 4.57%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit widened to $61.54 billion in September from $58.66 billion in August -- versus the $59.8 billion gap expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg -- as imports increased faster than exports.

In corporate news, Brink's (BCO) shares jumped nearly 6% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.92 a share, up from $1.38 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.79.

KKR (KKR) shares gained 5.3% after the company reported Q3 adjusted after-tax distributable earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, compared with $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.83.

Marathon Digital (MARA) said Tuesday it launched a 27-megawatt bitcoin mining project near Paraguay's Itaipu dam under a joint venture with Penguin Infrastructure. Marathon shares fell 1.8%.

