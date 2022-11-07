Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2022: FOUR, AMG, STT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.7%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.8% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was about 1.8% lower.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) was climbing past 8% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per diluted share, up from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.43 per share.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) was 3.4% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, up from $4 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.91.

State Street (STT) was nearly 1% higher after saying Friday it issued $500 million of fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due 2026 and another $500 million of fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due 2028 in a public offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.