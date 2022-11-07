Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2022: AMG,TNET,FSBW,COLB,UMPQ

Financial stocks were moderately higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3% after Black Knight's data and analytics division said the median home price slipped 0.52% during September, falling for the third month in a row and dragging prices 2.6% lower since June.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.9% to $20,724, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.4 basis points to 4.28%.

In company news, Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) raced 9.1% higher after the asset manager reported non-GAAP Q3 earnings of $4.21 per share, up from $4 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $3.91 per share adjusted profit. Consolidated revenue rose to $578.6 million during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with $575.2 million in revenue last year and also exceeding the $553.2 million analyst mean.

TriNet Group (TNET) gained 8.4% after the payroll services company Monday began a modified Dutch auction tender offer to repuchase up to $250 million of its shares between $63 to $72 apiece.

FS Bancorp (FSBW) added 1.5% after saying its 1st Security Bank of Washington unit is buying five branches in Oregon and two more in Washington from Columbia Banking System (COLB), which is selling the locations to satisfy conditions by the US Department of Justice to complete its proposed merger with Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ). Financial terms of the purchase were not immediately disclosed. Columbia shares were 1% lower this afternoon.

