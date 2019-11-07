Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2019: FISV,AEL,NEWT,RP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.63%

BAC +1.07%

WFC +1.44%

C +1.55%

USB +0.52%

Financial stocks eased slightly off their prior session highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index adding nearly 0.6% in value in late Thursday trade while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing more than 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping nearly 1.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Fiserv (FISV) was ahead over 4% after the bank-services company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.02 per share, up from $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Adjusted revenue grew 5.2% over the year-ago period to $3.62 billion also exceeding the $3.78 billion Street view. It also sees adjusted FY19 earnings in a range of $3.98 to $4.02 per share, also beating the $3.94 analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) American Equity Investment Life (AEL) climbed 7.5% after the fixed index annuities company reported non-GAAP operating income of $2.54 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, improving on $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted Q3 operating income of $0.99 per share. Total revenue declined more than 46% compared with the year-ago period to $643.4 million but still topping the $641.8 million analyst mean.

(+) Newtek Business Services (NEWT) rose nearly 4% after the financial services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.63 per share, improving on an adjusted profit of $0.50 per share and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share.

(-) RealPage (RP) dropped over 10% after the real estate data analytics company late Wednesday forecast FY19 revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, projecting revenue in a range of $250 million to $252 million and lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $258.7 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

