Financial Sector Update for 11/07/2019: AEL,NEWT,RP

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trade with the NYSE Financial Index adding more than 0.7% in value on Thursday while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing more than 1.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping nearly 1.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) American Equity Investment Life (AEL) climbed 8% after the fixed index annuities company reported non-GAAP operating income of $2.54 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, improving on $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted Q3 operating income of $0.99 per share. Total revenue declined more than 46% compared with the year-ago period to $643.4 million but still topping the $641.8 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Newtek Business Services (NEWT) rose nearly 8% after the financial services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.63 per share, improving on an adjusted profit of $0.50 per share and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share.

(-) RealPage (RP) dropped 9.5% after the real estate data analytics company late Wednesday forecast FY19 revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, projecting revenue in a range of $250 million to $252 million and lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $258.7 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

