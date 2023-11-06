News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/06/2023: KKR, AMG, DB

November 06, 2023

Financial stocks were decreasing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was falling 1.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.4% to $34,889, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 9 basis points to 4.65%.

In company news, KKR (KKR) has seen its bid for Telecom Italia's fixed-line network and other assets accepted, the Italian company said late Sunday. KKR shares were shedding 3.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) reported Q3 earnings Monday of $2.80 per diluted share, down from $5.48 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.25. Its shares rose almost 2%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) has struck a deal to modify the terms of an additional Tier 1 note away from the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, which was discontinued this year, after sweetening the deal for bondholders, Bloomberg reported Monday. The bank's shares fell 0.9%.

