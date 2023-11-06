Financial Sector Update for 11/06/2023: GS, KKR, AMG, DB

Financial stocks fell in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.2% to $34,985 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 10 basis points to 4.66%.

In corporate news, asset managers at Goldman Sachs (GS) will get a larger share of profits if their funds perform well, Bloomberg reported Monday. Goldman shares were falling 1.1%.

KKR's (KKR) bid for Telecom Italia's fixed-line network and other assets was accepted, the Italian company said late Sunday. KKR shares dropped 3%.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) reported Q3 earnings Monday of $2.80 per diluted share, down from $5.48 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.25. Its shares rose 2%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) struck a deal to modify the terms of an additional Tier 1 note away from the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, which was discontinued this year, after sweetening the deal for bondholders, Bloomberg reported Monday. The bank's shares fell 0.7%.

