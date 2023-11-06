News & Insights

Banking
AMG

Financial Sector Update for 11/06/2023: AMG, BAM, CRBG, AIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 06, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently gaining 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.6% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) reported Q3 earnings Monday of $2.80 per diluted share, down from $5.48 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.25. Affiliated Managers Group was gaining more than 5% pre-bell.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was more than 1% higher after it reported Q3 distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, up from $0.32 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

American International Group (AIG) said it has initiated a secondary offering of 50 million existing common shares of Corebridge Financial (CRBG). Corebridge Financial was down more than 2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMG
BAM
CRBG
AIG
XLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.