Financial Sector Update for 11/06/2023: AMG, BAM, CRBG, AIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently gaining 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.6% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) reported Q3 earnings Monday of $2.80 per diluted share, down from $5.48 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.25. Affiliated Managers Group was gaining more than 5% pre-bell.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was more than 1% higher after it reported Q3 distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, up from $0.32 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

American International Group (AIG) said it has initiated a secondary offering of 50 million existing common shares of Corebridge Financial (CRBG). Corebridge Financial was down more than 2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.