Financial Sector Update for 11/05/2021: WELL,NILL,MMC,ARES

Financial stocks modestly higher late in Friday's trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) gained just 0.1% after new data showed the US economy added 531,000 nonfarm jobs in October, topping market expectations for a 450,000 increase. September's gains were revised higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index surged 2.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin was 0.3% higher at $61,095 while the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 1.45%.

In company news, Welltower (WELL) shares climbed 5.4% after the real estate investment trust reported a 19.2% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $1.24 billion and exceeding analysts' consensus in a Capital IQ poll for $1.17 billion in revenue for the September quarter. The company also said it is buying 31 senior housing properties in a series of transactions totaling $1.3 billion.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) rose more than 13% after reporting a smaller adjusted net loss and higher revenue than analysts were expecting for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30 and projecting Q2 and FY22 results above Wall Street forecasts. The financial software and services provider projected an FY22 net loss of $0.77 to $0.80 per share on revenue of $538 million to $541 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting a net loss of $0.89 per share on $487 million in revenue.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was 0.2% higher after saying it was buying the Pelnik Insurance independent agency for an undisclosed amount, expanding its footprint in the mid-Atlantic region.

Among decliners, Ares Management (ARES) turned 0.5% lower, giiving back a nearly 1% advance that followed the asset manager announcing a new joint venture with Moda Living to produce branded built-to-rent single-family homes in the UK.

