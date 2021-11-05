Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/05/2021: CG, KKR, ARES, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) recently climbing by 0.65%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 2% lower.

Link Administration said it has received a conditional, indicative proposal from Carlyle Asia Partners V, L.P., an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group (CG) to acquire 100% of its shares by way of a scheme of arrangement. Carlyle Group was up nearly 2% in recent trading.

KKR (KKR) said it acquired redeemable convertible preferred shares in South Korean energy company SK E&S for 2.4 trillion Korean won ($2 billion). KKR was marginally advancing recently.

Ares Management (ARES) was advancing nearly 1% after the company and Moda Living said a fund managed by the Ares Real Estate Group has entered a joint venture partnership with Moda to launch a built-to-rent single-family homes brand across the UK.

