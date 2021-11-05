Financial Sector Update for 11/05/2021: BILL, MMC, ARES

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% although the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead just 0.1% after new data showed employers added 531,000 jobs during October, topping forecasts looking for a 450,000 increase. September hiring also was revised higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin was 0.1% higher at $61,050.94 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.462%, dropping over 6 basis points after the better-than-expected jobs report.

In company news, Bill.com Holdings (BILL) rose almost 11% after reporting a smaller adjusted net loss and higher revenue than analysts were expecting for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30 and the financial processing company also projecting Q2 and FY22 results exceeding Wall Street forecasts. It sees an FY22 net loss in a range of $0.77 to $0.80 per share on between $538 million to $541 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting an $0.89 per share net loss on $487 million in revenue.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was 0.4% lower after saying it was buying the Pelnik Insurance independent agency for an undisclosed amount and expanding its footprint in the mid-Atlantic region.

Ares Management (ARES) turned 1.1% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 1% advance earlier Friday that followed the asset manager announcing a new joint venture with Moda Living to produce branded built-to-rent single-family homes throughout the UK.

