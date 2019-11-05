Financial Sector Update for 11/05/2019: VCTR,EVER,FICO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.58%

BAC +1.45%

WFC +0.38%

USB +0.88%

C -0.32%

Financial stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading with the NYSE Financial Index falling slightly more than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising nearly 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) raced more than 11% higher after the asset managers reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.91 per share, up from $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) EverQuote (EVER) jumped 27% to a new record high of $28.24 a share after the insurance e-commerce platform late Monday reported a surprise Q3 profit and above-consensus revenue along with a revenue forecast for the current quarter also exceeding Wall Street expectations. It earned $0.01 per share during the July-to-September fiscal period on $67.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.08 per share net loss on $58.3 million in revenue.

(+) Fair Isaac (FICO) was nearly 11% higher after the credit-scoring agency late Monday reported Q3 net income of $2.01 per share on $305.3 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.68 per share profit on $287.06 million in revenue.

