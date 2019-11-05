Financial Sector Update for 11/05/2019: FPAY, KKR, VCTR, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.61%

BAC: +0.48%

WFC: +0.32%

C: +0.47%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were rallying pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) FlexShopper (FPAY), which was surging more than 33% after the lease-to-own retailer reported Q3 net income of $0.04 per share, reversing a $0.56 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share quarterly loss.

In other sector news:

(=) Global investment company KKR (KKR) was unchanged after saying it has closed its EUR5.8 billion ($6.46 billion) fund, the European Fund V, which is focused on private equity-related transactions in Western Europe.

(+) Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) was up 3% after it reported a Q3 adjusted net income of $0.91 per share, rising from $0.45 per share in the year-ago period and coming in two-cents-a-share higher than the Capital IQ average forecast.

