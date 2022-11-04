Financial Sector Update for 11/04/2022: PYPL, CBOE, OWL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 1.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 3.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 3.4% lower.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was slipping 3.8% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.08, down from $1.11 in the same quarter last year but above the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $0.96. The company also cut its revenue guidance.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was over 4% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per diluted share, up from $1.45 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.65 per share.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) was advancing 0.6% after it reported Q3 distributable earnings of $0.14 per adjusted share, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.