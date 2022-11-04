Banking
PYPL

Financial Sector Update for 11/04/2022: PYPL, CBOE, OWL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 04, 2022 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 1.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 3.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 3.4% lower.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was slipping 3.8% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.08, down from $1.11 in the same quarter last year but above the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $0.96. The company also cut its revenue guidance.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was over 4% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per diluted share, up from $1.45 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.65 per share.

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) was advancing 0.6% after it reported Q3 distributable earnings of $0.14 per adjusted share, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
CBOE
OWL
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter