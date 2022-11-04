Financial Sector Update for 11/04/2022: COLD, SQ, PYPL

Financial stocks were higher in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.2% to $20,746, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.9 basis points to 4.173%.

In company news, Americold Realty Trust (COLD) gained over 13% after overnight reporting a rise in non-GAAP Q3 funds from operations to $0.29 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share, and the real estate investment trust also raising its forecast for adjusted FFO. Total revenue increased 6.9% year-over-year to $757.8 million, exceeding the $767.8 million Street view.

Block (SQ) jumped out to a nearly 10% advance after the payments processor earned $0.42 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, up from $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.19 per share. Revenue increased to $4.52 billion, also exceeding the $4.47 billion analyst mean.

PayPal (PYPL) slid 5.2% after posting a smaller non-GAAP profit compared with year-ago levels and cutting its 2022 revenue guidance. The payments company is now projecting around $27.5 billion in revenue this year compared with its prior outlook expecting $27.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.