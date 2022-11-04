Financial Sector Update for 11/04/2022: ABR, COLD, SQ, PYPL

Financial stocks added to their prior gains late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 1.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.4 to $20,955, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.2 basis points to 4.156%.

In company news, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) gained 11% after the multifamily mortgage lender Friday reported distributable Q3 earnings of $0.56 per share, improving on its $0.47 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the four-analyst consensus by $0.12 per share. Net interest income also exceeded analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 and the real estate investment trust raised its quarterly dividend by 2.6% to $0.40 per share.

Block (SQ) jumped out to a nearly 13% advance after the payments processor earned $0.42 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, up from $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.19 per share. Revenue increased to $4.52 billion, also exceeding the $4.47 billion analyst mean.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) gained almost 15% after overnight reporting a rise in non-GAAP Q3 funds from operations to $0.29 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share, and the real estate investment trust also raising its forecast for adjusted FFO.

To the downside, PayPal (PYPL) slid 1.7% after posting a smaller non-GAAP profit compared with year-ago levels and cutting its 2022 revenue guidance. The payments company is now projecting around $27.5 billion in revenue this year compared with its prior outlook expecting $27.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.