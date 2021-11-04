Financial Sector Update for 11/04/2021: XP, ING, LNC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.15%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.20% lower, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.17%.

XP (XP) was gaining more than 2% in value after it posted a Q3 adjusted income of 1.04 billion Brazilian reais ($187.2 million), up from 570 million reais a year earlier.

ING Groep (ING) reported a net income of 1.37 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in Q3, up from 788 million euros in the prior-year quarter. ING was marginally lower in recent trading.

Lincoln National (LNC) was unchanged after saying it swung to adjusted EPS of $1.62 in Q3 from an adjusted per-share loss of $0.72 in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted EPS of $2.57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.