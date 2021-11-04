Banking
XP

Financial Sector Update for 11/04/2021: XP, ING, LNC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.15%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.20% lower, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.17%.

XP (XP) was gaining more than 2% in value after it posted a Q3 adjusted income of 1.04 billion Brazilian reais ($187.2 million), up from 570 million reais a year earlier.

ING Groep (ING) reported a net income of 1.37 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in Q3, up from 788 million euros in the prior-year quarter. ING was marginally lower in recent trading.

Lincoln National (LNC) was unchanged after saying it swung to adjusted EPS of $1.62 in Q3 from an adjusted per-share loss of $0.72 in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted EPS of $2.57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP ING LNC XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular