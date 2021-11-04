Financial Sector Update for 11/04/2021: NRDS,LNC,MFC,MFC.TO,HMPT

Financial stocks extended their Thursday declines, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.5% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was hanging on for a 0.2% gain but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin was 2.7% lower at $61,280 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.524%, falling 5.5% basis points.

In company news, NerdWallet (NRDS) was soaring late in its first day of trading, rising almost 68% after the financial information company overnight priced a $131 million initial public offering of 7.25 million shares at $18 apiece, the mid-point of its expected $17 to $19 range. The stock opened this morning at $23.40 a share and climbed as much as 91% to an intra-day high of $34.44 before recently easing to around $30 a share.

Home Point Capital (HMPT) added 3.9% after the mortgage servicer reported Q3 net income of $0.51 per diluted share, down from a $1.90 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 but still blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.03 per share. Revenue dropped over 46% from year-ago levels, falling to $274.6 million but also exceeding the $178.3 million Street view.

To the downside, Manulife Financial (MFC) slumped 4.2% after the Canadian insurer reported core Q3 earnings of CA$0.76 per share, improving on a CA$0.73 per share normalized profit during the year-ago period but trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30 by CA$0.03 per share.

Lincoln National (LNC) dropped 5.6% after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $1.62 per share, reversing a $0.72 per share adjusted loss during the prior-year period but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the life insurance carrier to earn $2.57 per share, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.