Financial Sector Update for 11/04/2021: LNC,MFC,MFC.TO,HMPT

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin was 1.5% lower at $61,235 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.531%, falling almost 5% basis points.

In company news, Lincoln National (LNC) dropped 6.1% after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $1.62 per share, reversing a $0.72 per share adjusted loss during the prior-year period but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the life insurance carrier to earn $2.57 per share, excluding one-time items.

Manulife Financial (MFC) slumped 4.9% after the Canadian insurer reported core Q3 earnings of CA$0.76 per share, improving on a CA$0.73 per share normalized profit during the year-ago period but trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30 by CA$0.03 per share.

Home Point Capital (HMPT) added 2.2% after the mortgage servicer reported Q3 net income of $0.51 per diluted share, down from a $1.90 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 but still blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.03 per share. Revenue dropped over 46% from year-ago levels, falling to $274.6 million but also exceeding the $178.3 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.