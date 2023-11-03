Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2023: RKT, CBOE, TRV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining almost 1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 2.9% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 2.8%.

Rocket (RKT) reported a breakeven Q3 adjusted earnings per share, compared with a loss of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02. Rocket was up nearly 3% in recent premarket activity.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was up more than 1% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per diluted share, compared with $1.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.86.

Travelers (TRV) was gaining 1.7% after saying it has agreed to acquire cyber insurance firm Corvus Insurance for approximately $435 million.

