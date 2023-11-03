Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2023: MC, APO, TRV

Financial stocks advanced in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index jumped 3.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 3.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 0.9% to $34,643 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries slumped 13 basis points to 4.54%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls climbed 150,000 in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The consensus was for a 180,000 increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Moelis & Co. (MC) reported a Q3 adjusted net loss late Thursday of $0.15 per share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.04. Its shares fell 2.2%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) rose 2.3% after it struck a deal for its insurance affiliates, funds and long-term investors to invest 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in a portfolio of real estate assets in Northern Germany controlled by Vonovia.

Travelers (TRV) edged up 0.1% after saying it has agreed to buy cyber insurance firm Corvus for about $435 million.

