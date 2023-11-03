Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2023: JLL, HLI, MC, APO

Financial stocks rose in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index 2.1% higher and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index popped 3.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 2.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 1.3% to $34,482, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries slumped 11 basis points to 4.56%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls climbed 150,000 in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The consensus was for a 180,000 increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) said Friday it's amending its bank credit facility with borrowing capacity set at $3.3 billion. Its shares jumped 8.7%.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) is holding talks for a potential acquisition of placement agent Triago, Bloomberg reported Friday. Houlihan Lokey shares rose 1.7%.

Moelis & Co. (MC) reported a Q3 adjusted net loss late Thursday of $0.15 per share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.04. Its shares fell 0.7%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) rose 1.4% after it struck a deal for its insurance affiliates, funds and long-term investors to invest 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in a portfolio of real estate assets in Northern Germany controlled by Vonovia.

