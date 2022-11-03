Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2022: LNC,ORCC,CWAN

November 03, 2022 — 01:00 pm EDT

Financial stocks were trending lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both dropping 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping less than 0.1%.

Bitcoin declined 0.6% to $20,259, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 9.0 basis points to 4.149% after the Federal Open Markets Committee, as expected, Wednesday increased the benchmark borrowing rate by 75 basis points for the fourth meeting in a row.

In company news, Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) tumbled almost 33%, recently sinking to its lowest share price in two years, after the life insurance and annuities company swung to an adjusted Q3 net loss of $10.23 per share, reversing a $1.62 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting it to earn $1.79 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30.

Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) gained 7.5% after the specialty lender late Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations with its Q3 results, with net investment income rising to $0.37 per share from $0.32 per share during the September 2021 quarter while revenue climbed to $314.1 million from $269.2 million last year. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $0.34 per share and $292.1 million, respectively.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) also rose over 13% after the investments software-as-a-service firm reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.06 per share, up from $0.04 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.05 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $76.6 million, also exceeding the $74.6 million analyst mean.

