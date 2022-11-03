Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2022: ING, VIRT, ICE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

ING Groep (ING) reported Q3 earnings of 0.26 euros ($0.25) per share, down from 0.35 per share a year earlier. ING Groep was gaining over 6% in value recently.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, down from $0.70 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share. Virtu Financial was recently up more than 2%.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per diluted share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.27. Intercontinental Exchange was marginally lower recently.

