Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2022: CTSH,LNC,ORCC,CWAN

Financial stocks continued to trend lower late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sliding 0.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 0.5%.

Bitcoin declined 2.2% to $20,234, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 6.9 basis points to 4.128% after the Federal Open Markets Committee, as expected, Wednesday increased the benchmark borrowing rate by 75 basis points for the fourth meeting in a row.

In company news, Cognizant (CTSH) dropped almost 14%, leading decliners on the Nasdaq Composite index, after the financial technology and service company cut its FY22 sales and profit forecasts. It is now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $4.43 to $4.46 per share, down from $4.51 to $4.57 per share previously and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $4.53 per share, excluding one-time items.

Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) tumbled almost 33%, earlier sinking to its lowest share price in two years, after the life insurance and annuities company swung to an adjusted Q3 net loss of $10.23 per share, reversing a $1.62 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting it to earn $1.79 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30.

To the upside, Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) gained 8.6% after the specialty lender late Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations with its Q3 results, with net investment income rising to $0.37 per share from $0.32 per share during the September 2021 quarter while revenue climbed to $314.1 million from $269.2 million last year. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $0.34 per share and $292.1 million, respectively.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) also rose over 13% after the investments software-as-a-service firm reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.06 per share, up from $0.04 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.05 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $76.6 million, also exceeding the $74.6 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.