Financial Sector Update for 11/03/2021: Z,ZG,BGCP,MAIN

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.2% ahead of an expected decision this afternoon by the Federal Open Market Committee on slowing its assets purchase program.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was 2.4% lower at $62,229 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.565%, up nearly 2 basis points.

In company news, Zillow Group (Z, ZG) retreated Wednesday, at one point sinking almost 25% to a 20-month low, after the digital real estate seller overnight reported a Q3 net loss of $328.2 million, reversing its $39.6 million profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $33.5 million loss. Total revenue increased 169% year-over-year to $1.74 billion but also lagged the $2.01 billion analyst mean.

BGC Partners (BGCP) dropped 4.4% after the brokerage and fintech company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.14 per share, up from its $0.11 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still trailing the two-analyst mean looking for $0.15 per share. Revenue grew 3.9% over the same quarter in 2020 to $473.7 million, also lagging the $490.4 million Street view.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was 0.1% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 1% advance that followed the private equity firm saying it booked an $11 million gain from its debt and equity investment in privately held J&J Services following the sale of the dumpster and portable toilets rental firm to a strategic acquiror.

